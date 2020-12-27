

Necrophilia and our law



Necrophilia is a psychosexual disorder that comprises of having sexual intercourse with dead bodies or having such bizarre fascinations whatsoever. It is a gruesome act towards a dead body. Throughout ages, the deceased has been given utmost respect for them to rest in peace. On the contrary, rape or abuse is the highest level of dishonor that can happen to a dead person.



A dead person is no longer a legal person as per law. But three things extend even after the death of a person which are- body, dignity, and property. In common law countries like Bangladesh right to the decent burial of a dead person has been mentioned. In the case of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) Vs Bangladesh (2012), Justice Syed Muhammad Dastagir Husain held that a dead body of a human being deserves a respected burial. So if a person deserves a respected burial it can be presumed that the dead body of a person also deserves proper dignity and privacy.



Moreover, article 32 of the Constitution of Bangladesh ensures the right to life and it should also be extended to the dead body. All that remains for a dead person before burial is the body and that body must not be harmed in any way. Necrophilia is a violation of the privacy and dignity of a dead body. So necrophilia or any kind of abuse of a corpse should be included as a violation of the fundamental right of a dead body.



There aren't any clear laws addressing Necrophilia in Bangladesh. Only two sections of the Penal Code of 1860 have laws regarding the dead body. Section 297 of the Penal code addresses trespass to the burial ground and causing an indignity to a dead body for which the punishment is imprisonment extending to one year or with fine or both. So, according to this section a person can be punished for necrophilia only if the person trespasses the burial ground and have sexual intercourse with a dead body which excludes morgue attendants like Munna Bhagat.



Since a morgue attendant does not trespass the burial ground they cannot be punished under this section. And section 377 of the Penal Code states if a person voluntarily engages in carnal intercourse with any man, woman, or animal against the order of nature will be punished with life imprisonment or up to ten years and fine. Since having intercourse with a dead body is an unnatural offense, necrophilia can fall under this section. But the term "voluntarily" has created a doubt here since consent cannot be taken from a dead body. Moreover, only man, woman, and animal are mentioned here and the legal status of a person changes after death, and a dead person becomes a quasi subject before the law. So, in both sections, there is no clear provision for Necrophilia. Besides that, the punishments mentioned are not adequate compared to an inhuman act like this.



Like Bangladesh, India as well has vague laws regarding necrophilia. In the Nithari case of 2006, the accused was found for kidnapping, raping, murdering, defiling, and raping the body after death yet was punished for murder, rape, and other provisions but not for necrophilia since the penal code does not have a clear provision in this regard.



The United States of America does not have any federal laws relating to Necrophilia but some individual states namely Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Rhode Island has explicitly used the term necrophilia in their respective statutory code. Similarly, Canada has its laws relating to necrophilia without bluntly mentioning the word Necrophilia. The United Kingdom also has individual laws addressing necrophilia.



For the cases of Necrophilia happening in the morgue, the respective morgue and hospitals associated should be held liable since sexual abuse of a corpse falls under mortuary abuse. Such a gross act of rape of a dead body by a morgue attendant makes the morgue administration liable since they failed to supervise their morgue attendant. The hospital and morgue administration must ensure the security and privacy of the dead bodies preserved in the morgue. This horrifying act is a breach of duty of care.



In the case of Range v Douglas (2015) in the Ohio state of the United States, the morgue worker was accused of having sexual intercourse with many female dead bodies, and the mortuary settled with the families of the raped. The settlement was of $800,000. Moreover, such a spine chilling act is emotional distress and a traumatic experience for the family of the dead.



Every dead person deserves to rest in peace unbothered and unmolested. Necrophilia is a crime that is against the sentiments of the dead. Till now it is unspecified how many such incidents have occurred in our country. This recent incident has warned us about to what extent our society has gone that we had to witness such a vile act. Necrophiles need to be strictly handled by law and for that, we need strong and precise laws. It is high time that we amend our penal code and address necrophilia properly. Besides hospital and morgue administration should be held liable for mortuary abuse and negligence.

Mumtahina Mubarra Sauty is a

student, Department of Law,

University of Chittagong











