

Quality education needed for creating human capital



Sustainable development is not possible unless the requisite quality change in the standard of education is brought forth. The criteria like: quality pre-university education, superior technical and vocational education, skilled based training, standard higher education, research, development and innovation, application of Information and Communication Technology, etc intervene on forming humans into human capital. These aforementioned issues transform society into a knowledge driven society- pragmatic initiatives should carry through to ensure them all.



Recently, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Mohammed Bin-Rashid Al-Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) have jointly disclosed the Global Knowledge Index-2020 where Bangladesh has ranked 112th out of 138 countries across the Earth. It is really unfortunate that we scored the lowest among South Asian countries trailing behind India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.



Education must be impactful, life changer, and a dynamic agent to turn itself as a breeding ground of knowledge economy. Here no compromise with quality education should be made. The systematic mechanism of imparting knowledge must be very genuine in nature which can successfully covert into a significant catalyst to desired socio-economic changes. It is commonly seen that the concerned quarter often feels complacency of having a high rate of education and hybrid ratio of academic results. However, Bangladesh comparatively is in a worse position than other countries in terms of quality education among the variables of the Global Knowledge Index.



Policymakers and thinkers have been dreaming of a fast-digitized Bangladesh. Besides, it is projected that by 2031, Bangladesh will adorn the middle-income status and by 2041, hoping for, Bangladesh will be designated as a developed country. Surely, we have a cordial compliance with these mammoth aspirations regarding our beloved motherland. But, the reality is somehow odd and unpropitious as we are still far behind education, technology and innovation, and even many vital technologies are still beyond our control. There is no magic indeed in thinking substitutes without ensuring quality education that creates human capital and focuses on science and technology supported up-to-date knowledge structure.

In the recent epoch, knowledge is gradually becoming the utmost source of the wealth of nations, economies and people as well. Therefore, policymakers sincerely need to realize that strategic thinking and scenario building are imminent in order to form a long-term future vision and to ensure a strong foothold and competitive edge in light of sweeping changes taking place at the global level. In this regard our knowledge imparting mechanism must be redesigned according to competitive reality. We have to project an ever better instance of disseminating knowledge having a justified passion for a nation's strength to confront multifaceted challenges ahead.



Demographic dividend is the real pride for Bangladesh. So, the country's large youth population has to be equipped with the right set of knowledge and skills to make them developmental change agents in the speedy changing world. To prepare youth as human capital and keep the tempo with a balanced economic development process, the country might undertake a framework of formulating the National Knowledge Management Policy.



Human capital is an excellent term which will never be replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in this fast-forwarding globe. The true need of a human's caliber and talents is infinite and constant. Which is why, now human capital is being considered as an investable resource in the economy. So, the blueprint of reshaping humans into human capital through knowledge is a substantial issue to address. No suitable example can be found where development has been achieved without the top-notch human effort and inborn brilliance. That is why, knowledge based human capital is an emerging concept of paramount importance.



As knowledge comprising science, information technology, research, and innovation are the prime mover of economy and society as well, so humans are treated as the repository of knowledge capital in today's science and technology bound society and economy. Henceforth, there is no alternative to a realistic and integrated effort to secure time demanded education in order to impart quality knowledge.



Bangladesh must not lag behind other nations in today's science and technology-driven society in respect of developing its human capital. The ability to survive and thrive in this new era would depend a lot on how better Bangladesh is efficient to educate and train its people in the different fields of knowledge and thus turn them into skilled human resource. We deeply hope, policymakers and respective authorities of our country would adopt strategies to promote knowledge and bloom it as the main component for establishing a knowledge economy founded on human capital.

Wares Ali Khan is a teaching professional and academic coordinator













