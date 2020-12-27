

Immunity passport, controversy or solution



It worked well travellers carried the record with them and used it to enter countries that required proof of immunizations. The question is immunization passport benefits are pretty clear. Basically, a vaccine or immunization passport is the quickest and easiest way to prove you've been vaccinated. It will make it easier to understand who is vaccinated and who is not. Those who are not vaccinated may have to undergo testing or quarantine when they travel internationally, while those who are vaccinated may have a simpler entry mechanism. The advantages are absolutely clear, for the ongoing health and safety of individuals and countries, the verification of immunizations against diseases especially COVID-19 is critical.



There's a lot of talk about, how to get information relating to your Covid status, including test results and details of your vaccine if you've had one. It's not clear exactly how they would work, but the idea seems to be that it shall act as a kind of a health pass you could present at an airport or public place to gain access. The UK has banned entry or many countries have already banned travel there. If the vaccine is on the roll, it shall have to give some sort of impunity for all to travel. The benefit for the economy is enormous. But more data is needed.



It's unclear if the first generation vaccines provide sterilizing immunity, what is clear is that they prevent symptomatic disease. There are plans to conduct studies to determine whether these vaccines prevent asymptomatic infection and contagiousness, but the results will not be known for so quickly. Data from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trials suggest that it can prevent asymptomatic infection and therefore contagiousness in some recipients. Phase four trial has to be meticulous for total dependence. Without enough proof, immunity won't be a passport for social mixing.



Passport or not, immunization records are crucial. A record of immunization has other benefits besides foreign travel. It will help to ensure the accuracy of dates for any future booster vaccinations or the ability to notify vaccine recipients of any discovered negative effects over decades. Issuing a vaccine card for this purpose is a must. In the UK, where the vaccine rollout has already started, the National Health Service (NHS) will provide a COVID-19 ID card to every UK resident who has the vaccine. The information on the card will include the type of vaccine, batch number, the date it was administered, and a message to remind the patient of the date of their crucial follow-up dose. This information will be registered on an NHS database.



However, will these paper documents be the same as a passport to be used for international travel, or to gain entry to social gatherings? This conversation is likely to continue over the next few months, with every country making its own recommendations and plans. Lockdown measures considerably curtail people's freedom. Immunity passports would potentially allow some proportion of the population to access more freedoms during lockdown periods. It is unethical to restrict freedom unless there is a real risk to other people. If we have the technology to decide who are not at-risk is, we should use it.



The specific scenarios in which immunity passports can be used will depend on the nature of the immunity generated. It might be desirable for immunity passports to record individuals, especially those who have pre-existing vulnerabilities, who have been identified as having a correlate of immunity that reliably indicates that they will not contract severe disease in the future. Alternatively, if immunity passports certify that individuals can move around freely and interact for business or leisure without increasing the risk of transmission, we might wish to certify only those who are unlikely to transmit the virus.



Although there remains considerable uncertainty regarding nature, degree, and duration of immunity to coronavirus, the world's intense research focus on this infection will potentially yield useful answers in a practicable timeframe that could be translated into some form of immunity passport. Even after a correlate of protection is established, there will still be uncertainty around the duration of protection or whether the correlate can be applied across all ages and clinical scenarios, but complete certainty might not be necessary for policy in the medium-term.



Assuming that developing scientific evidence supports the use of immunity passports, safety nets must be put in a place to protect individuals who remain in lockdown and are the most disadvantaged by the lockdown. Similarly, we must take seriously the need to ensure fair access to testing and to address the inequality that arises in the context ofCOVID-19through targeted solutions. Immunity passports are a potentially valuable and ethical tool. As further evidence relating to the immune response to COVID-19 accumulates, and the capacity to reliably identify immune individuals develops, immunity passports could be appropriately adopted.



In such an event, the freedoms these passports confer must be subject to amendments and cancellations, and integrated with other measures, such as contact tracing and physical distancing, to keep people safe while maintaining the quality of life. Now that a COVID-19 vaccine looks set to start rolling out across the world, we have to wait and watch whether it is capable of doing the duty it has, that is giving protection to the fullest. Otherwise, it shall be a futile chase. Research is an ongoing process and it shall be proved further.



At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an immunity passport or risk-free certificate. People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received positive test result may be wrongly ignoring public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission. As new evidence becomes available, we shall be able to tell surely whether an immunity passport shall give immunity and impunity to have free access for each place.



But for an immunity passport to working practice, governments and health practitioners need reliable serology tests that can accurately identify antibodies in a person's bloodstream. False results could lead to individuals being granted immunity status even if they have never contracted the virus. Hopefully, in the coming days, immunity passport shall be a presentable proof of immunity against COVID-19. Hopefully, that will put a light at the end of the tunnel.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq is

Family Medicine, Gerontology,

Public Health Specialist







