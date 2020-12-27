647 women get financial assistance in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 26: A total of 647 women from the less-income and marginalised families in the city were given financial assistance for improving their livelihood condition.

Each of the recipients get Tk 10,000 as under the Livelihood Improvement of Urban Poor Communities (LIUPC) Project at a programme held at Nagar Bhaban Conference Room in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has been implementing the LIUPC Project with financial support of DFID, Government of Bangladesh and UNDP for improving the living and livelihood condition of around 45,000 slum and marginal households in the city.

With a view to helping the slum people in the city to be self-reliant, RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Ltion distributed the cash among them.