Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Home Countryside

Eye-catching mustard fields bloom in districts

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Our Correspondents

A mustard field in Chalan Beel of Gurudaspur Upazila in Natore. photo: observer



With increasing number of farmers, mustard farming is on the rise in different districts of the country.
Many farmers have shifted to mustard cultivation because of easy farming and low cost.
This season, in a congenial climate, growers are cultivating mustard busily. Also, quality mustard seeds and fertilisers are being used.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Eye-catching mustard flowers are everywhere in Chalan Beel area at Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.
Growers are hoping to get profitable production of mustard this year.   
All mustard fields are blooming. As if a yellow horizon is on wave. Bees are flying to collect honey from flowers.
According to Department of Agriculture sources, mustard  has been cultivated in 3,037 hectares (ha) in Natore District including 750 ha in Gurudaspur Upazila. Growers are hoping bumper production.
Md. Adbul Kuddus, MP, said, a revolutionary change has been done in the Chalan Beel area in terms of road, bridge and other infrastructure developments.
 "My last desire is to raise a tourism centre and an agriculture research centre in the Chalan Beel area," he added.
KISHOREGANJ: Mustard has already been recognised as a cash crop in the district. Mustard oil is being exported to some of foreign countries where Bangladeshis are staying.  
Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Md. Saiful Alam said, so far, mustard seeds have been sown in 7,650 ha of lands.
This  Robi season the department has a target of at least 7,650 ha of lands to bring under mustard cultivation in 13 upazilas of the district. The production of the season is about 10,710 MT.
Of the target, 120 ha of lands will be farmed with production target of 168 MT in Hossainpur Upazila, 50 ha with production of 70 MT in Kishoreganj Sadar, 130 ha with 182 MT in Pakundia, 530 ha with
742 MT in Katiadi, 1365 ha with 1,911 MT  in Karimganj, 655 ha with 917 MT in Tarail, 410 ha  with 574 MT  in Itna, 85 ha with 119 MT in Mithamoin, 575 ha  with 805 MT in Nikli, 155 ha 217 MT in Austagram, 990 ha with 1,386 MT in Bajitpur, 265 ha with 371 MT in Kuliarchar and 2,220 ha with 3,108 MT in Bhairab Upazila.
DAE's Additional Deputy Director (Crop) Md. Ashak Parvez said, the mustard cultivation is gaining momentum.
In line with farmers' friendly policy of the government, crop specialists and agro-experts of the DAE in the district are continuing field level advising  among growers, he pointed out.
Authorities have taken necessary measures to ensure supply of fertilisers, technical assistance and tools at the grassroots level. In addition, commercial banks, non-financial institutions and NGOs are also keen to provide loans in easy terms, he added.




