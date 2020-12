49 detained on different charges in four districts

Blankets distributed among poor people in two districts

Two more contract corona in Thakurgaon

647 women get financial assistance in Rajshahi

Selina Jahan Lita, MP, distributing certificates among the participants of five-day-long entrepreneurship training programme at Hallpara Training Centre in Thakurgaon Town on Friday. photo: observer

