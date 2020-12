New body of Tazumuddin Press Club formed

TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA, Dec 26: A new committee of Tazumuddin Press Club (TPC) in the district has been formed.

The Daily Observer Correspondent Md. Rafik Sadi and Dainik Jayjaydin Correspondent M Nurunnabi have been elected president and general secretary respectively.

On Friday, for 2021-2022 period, the 17-member committee of the TPC was formed at the annual general meeting in the TPC.

Three elected vice-presidents are: Md. Faruk Hossain (Amar Sangbad), M Farid Uddin (Manab Zamin) and Shareef Al-Amin (Bhorer Kagoj).

Three joint secretaries are: M A Hannan (Dainik Ajkal), M Nayan (Banglar Katha) and Md. Zihad (Sakaler Samay).

Two organising secretaries are: M Halim (Bhola Times) and Selim Reza (Desh Janapad).

Md. Akter Hossain (Barishal Barta) has been elected treasurer. Md. Mosharraf Hossain (Barishal Samachar) has been elected publicity and office secretary.

Gazi Abdul Jalil (Naya Diganta), Md. Muin Uddin (Barishal Samay), Helal Uddin Liton (Dinkal), Fakre Azam Polash (Swadhin Sangbad) and Tarun Kumar Das (Matabad) have elected executive members.

The election was conducted by Gazi Abdul Jalil and Azim Uddin Liton.

Prior to the election, the annual report was submitted by GS Tarun Kumar Das at the AGM presided over by Rafik Sadi.