Two more contract corona in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Dec 26: Two more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,470 here.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Friday night.

Of the newly infected persons, one is from Sadar and another from Pirganj upazilas.

The sample sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, Thakurgaon CDC and Sadar Hospital in the last 24 hours for test came in hand on the day where two persons were found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 1,319 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 28 died of it in the district.







