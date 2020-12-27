Blankets distributed among poor people in two districts

Blankets were distributed among cold-hit poor people in two districts- Naogaon and Moulvibazar, on Friday.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Patnitala Upazila administration of the district distributed blankets among 45 cold-hit ethnic families on Friday night.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Liton Sarker distributed the blankets among the helpless ethnic families of Fahimpur in Nazipur Union.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Prokash Chandra Sarker, BRDB Officer Prahlad Kumar Kundu, Patnitala Model Press Club President Ataur Rahman and General Secretary Abu Sayeed, among others, were also present during the distribution.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Sreemangal-e-Community, a Facebook group, distributed blankets among over 100 cold-hit people in the upazila of the district on Friday.

Convener of the community Eny Kunda Jhumon handed over the blankets among the poor people at different areas in the upazila.







