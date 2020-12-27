Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Blankets distributed among poor people in two districts

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Blankets were distributed among cold-hit poor people in two districts- Naogaon and Moulvibazar, on Friday.
PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Patnitala Upazila administration of the district distributed blankets among 45 cold-hit ethnic families on Friday night.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Liton Sarker distributed the blankets among the helpless ethnic families of Fahimpur in Nazipur Union.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Prokash Chandra Sarker, BRDB Officer Prahlad Kumar Kundu, Patnitala Model Press Club President Ataur Rahman and General Secretary Abu Sayeed, among others, were also present during the distribution.  
SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Sreemangal-e-Community, a Facebook group, distributed blankets among over 100 cold-hit people in the upazila of the district on Friday.
Convener of the community Eny Kunda Jhumon handed over the blankets among the poor people at different areas in the    upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
647 women get financial assistance in Rajshahi
Eye-catching mustard fields bloom in districts
Selina Jahan Lita, MP, distributing certificates
New body of Tazumuddin Press Club formed
Two more contract corona in Thakurgaon
Blankets distributed among poor people in two districts
49 detained on different charges in four districts
Mirzapur AC (Land) awarded


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft