49 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 49 people including a fake police official were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Manikganj, Joypurhat and Madaripur, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives, detained 41 people on different charges in the city on Friday.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Of the detainees, 13 are accused in different cases while 19 drug addicts and nine others were detained on different charges.

Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter.

MANIKGANJ: Police arrested a fake sub-inspector (SI) in Ghior Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Rana, 25, son of Ujjal Sheikh, a resident of Koitala Village in Bera Upazila of Pabna.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghior Police Station (PS) Md Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplob said Rana had been involved in extortion with introducing himself as a SI in the area for long.

Being informed, the law-enforcers arrested him from a sweet shop at Ghior Bazar in the evening.

After filing of a case against him with Ghior PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Friday, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Police detained six members of a robber gang from Khetlal Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The detained persons are: Mehedi Hasan, 25, Abdul Hye, 40, Abul Qalam, 35, Bakul, 34, Helal Uddin, 42, and Ramjan Ali, 30.

Police sources said on information that a robber gang was taking preparation to commit robbery, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mundail area at night and detained six members of the gang.

Khetlal PS OC Nirendranath Mandal confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a young man from Rajoir Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon for his alleged involvement in spreading a girl's nude photos through internet.

Detained Md Shahidul Islam is a resident of Pashchim Bishnupur Village in the upazila.

Madaripur RAB-8 Camp Commander Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Tajul Islam said the accused have developed a love affair with the girl through social media.

He took some nude photos from the girl through WhatsApp and has long been offering an indecent proposal to the girl.

He circulated those using the app as she denied the proposal. The photos, later, went viral on social media.

Being aware about the issue, the girl has broken mentally and she, later, lodged a complaint to the RAB.

Following this, the elite force members arrested the youth from Sarmangal Village.

After filing of a case under the Pornography Control Act with Rajoir PS, he was handed over to police, the SP added.







