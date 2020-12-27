

Mirzapur AC (Land) awarded

On Thursday a crest and certificate were given to him by Secretary of Public Works Ministry Sheikh Yusuf Harun and Additional Secretary Mokammel Hossain through a virtual function.

The function was organised in the office of Dhaka Divisional Commissioner (DDC).

Presided over by DDC Mostafizur Rahman, it was presented virtually by State Minister Farhad Hossain, MP.

According to official sources, a total of 14 officials under Dhaka Division have been rewarded for their performance.

Among others, AC (Land) Md. Jubayer Hossain has been greeted by Freedom Fighter Ekabbar Hossain, MP, and Upazila Chairman Mir Enayet Hossain Montu.





