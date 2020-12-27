Video
Home Countryside

4 unnatural deaths in three districts

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a woman and her daughter-in-law died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Moulvibazar and Mymensingh, in three days.
GOPALGANJ: A young man has died after falling from a bridge in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Deceased Murad Sheikh, 22, was the son of Khoka Mia, a resident of Gobra Village in the upazila. He worked at a workshop in Ulpur Bazar in the area.
Local sources said after finishing his work, he was gossiping with friends sitting on the railing of Ulpur Bridge at around 8pm on Friday. At one point, he fell from the bridge and went missing.
Gopalganj Fire Service Senior Station Officer Arif Hossain said a diving team from Khulna District retrieved the body of Murad on Saturday morning.
SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A woman and her daughter-in-law died after eating puffer fish, locally known as patka fish, in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased were identified as Sahida Begum, 40, wife of Zainal Abedin of Uttar Bharaura Village in the upazila, and her daughter-in-law Nurunnahar, 29.
Nurunnahar's nine-year-old son Nayeem also fell sick after eating the fish and is now undergoing treatment at Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex.
Local sources said the family bought the fish from a fish vendor in the morning and cooked those.
The trio fell sick after eating the fish at night. After a while, Sahida and Nurunnahar died.
Being informed, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashrafuzzaman and Sreemangal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdus Salek visited the scene.
ASP Ashrafuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies and police are investigating the matter.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Arman Ali, 14, was a ninth grader at Pachhar High School. He was the son of Md Suruj Ali, a resident of Dhopajangalia Village under Sohonati Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Arman was entangled with a live electric wire while playing badminton in the area at night, which left him dead on the spot.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Md Abdul Mannan confirmed the incident.


