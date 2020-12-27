Insecticide poisoning poses health risk to Char Ghat farmers



A farmer spraying insecticide at his cropland. photo: observer

According to the upazila agriculture office, these farmers are used to apply various types of insecticides in their paddy, wheat and vegetable farms to check pest attack or prevent various diseases including respiratory problem.

But they do not know how to ensure safe application of insecticides. And for amateur spraying, health-related risks have been created. Experts said, if safe application of insecticides is not ensured, severe health risks are very likely.

A farmer in Koidanga Village of Nimpara Union Abdul Kader in the upazila said, "I have been cultivating contract land for a long time. This season, I am farming four bighas. After planting saplings, pest attack and disease appear at this time. To check these, I have sprayed insecticides in my growing field."

When asked about consciousness of safety, he said, "I don't know how to spray safely, none gave me advice. At the time of spraying, it smells a foul. Sometimes dizziness and other problems develop. Then I take advice and treatment from quack doctors."

Medical Officer of Upazila Health Complex Dr. Shahidul Islam Robin said, "If insecticide is sprayed without mask and hand gloves, one can be affected by poison."

The reaction symptoms include head ache, dizziness, vomitting, skin disease, alergy and tough breathing, he explained.

"We get some patients infected by diseases relating to insecticide poisoning. It is necessary to raise awareness about impact of insecticide spraying among farmers," he suggested.

Char Ghat Upazila Agriculture Officer Lutfun Nahar said, "I am used to give advice about safe way of insecticide spraying in different yard meetings. But officially, there is no training system on it for farmers."

If farmers are not aware themselves, it is not possible to check insecticide poisoning, she added.





