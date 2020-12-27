Boro cultivation begins in Kishoreganj



Farmers transplanting Boro paddy seedlings in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said the government is assisting farmers in making the intensive Boro programme successful and recoup huge losses incurred during the recent floods.

Meanwhile, farmers have already transplanted Boro seedlings on 1,198 hectares (ha) of land in the district, and the process will, hopefully, get full momentum by the end of January.

Boro paddy seedbeds were prepared on 8,423 ha land while the target was set to prepare the seedbeds on 8,008 ha land across the district this year.

A total of 1,64,494 ha land will be brought under Boro paddy cultivation in the district this season.

Of these, hybrid variety of Boro paddy will be cultivated on 29,483 ha land, high yielding variety (HYV) of paddy on 13,4261 ha and local variety on 750 ha land in the district.

DAE Deputy Director (DD) Md Saiful Alam said the cultivation will continue till the second week of February.

He said the target has been set to produce 7,01,182 tonnes (MT) of paddy including 1,51,837 MT hybrid, 5,47,785 MT HYV (Ufshi) and 1,560 MT local variety in the district this season.

The target will be achieved successfully if weather condition remains favourable.

There was no shortage of seedlings here, and the DAE provided all logistic supports to the farmers in the district, the DD added.











