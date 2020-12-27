Three murdered in two districts

Three persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Magura, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Two persons were killed in a clash between two rival groups in Itna Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Badal Mia, 45, son of late Nur Hossain of Projarkanda Village, and Mirash Ali, 70, of Shantipur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Badal and Mirash were killed in a clash which took place in between two rival groups over establishing supremacy in the area.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Itna Police Station (PS) Murshed Zaman confirmed the incident, adding that the situation is now under control.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Monira Khatun, 18, was the wife of Zia Munshi of Raipura Village under Babukhali Union in the upazila.

Local sources said they got married four months ago. Since then, they had been at loggerheads over various issues.

Following an altercation, Zia beat Monira with a stick, leaving her dead on the spot.

However, he went into hiding soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mohammadpur PS OC Tarek Biswas confirmed the incident.





