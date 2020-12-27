Youth killed in road accident at Patharghata

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Dec 26: A young man was killed in a road accident in Patharghata Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Riaz, 27, son of Md Abdul Haqim, a resident of Hogalpasha Village under Charduani Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a goods-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying Riaz in Bainchatki area under Kakchira Union at around 4:30pm on Friday, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Barguna Sadar Hospital first and later, shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died at SBMCH at around 1am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Patharghata Police Station Shahabuddin confirmed the incident.







