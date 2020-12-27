Housewife ‘raped by UP chairman’ in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Dec 26: A housewife has allegedly been raped by a local union parishad (UP) chairman in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The accused Abdul Kader is the chairman of Bhararia UP and Unit President of Awami League.

The 45-year-old victim filed a case with Sadar Police Station (PS) against the UP chairman on Friday night.

According to the case statement, the victim was locked into an altercation with her husband on December 14.

Later, she went to the UP chairman in the evening on that day to settle the matter.

The housewife refused to go with her husband at night and wanted to go her brother's home in Dhaka.

Later, the chairman took the woman to his house at night and raped her as his wife was not at home.

The accused sent the victim to Dhaka the next day giving her Tk 500.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Akbar Ali Khan confirmed the matter, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.







