Bailey bridge collapses at Dighinala



Two timber-laden trucks fell into the Boalkhali Canal after breaking the bailey bridge at Dighinala. photo: observer

Following the bridge collapse, the road communication of Dighinala with Langadu Upazila in Rangamati remained halted, causing immense suffering to the people of two upazilas.

Officer-in-Charge of Dighinala Police Station Uttam Chandra Dev said the accident took place when two timber-laden trucks were crossing the bridge at around 9am.

Dighinala Road and Highways Department Assistant Bir Bhadra Chakma said it was forbidden to carry more than five tons through the bailey bridge. But the trucks were carrying at least 50 tons of timber.







