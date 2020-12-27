Preserving betel nuts in open water bodies pollutes environment at Raipur



Preserving betel nuts in an open water body in Raipur. photo: observer

According to field sources, for preserving betel nuts this way, water animals are dying due to poisoning. Foul smell is vitiating life. Ecology is being endangered.

To get high prices of betel nuts, traders are also using toxic dye and chemicals. But local administration is not monitoring the situation, the sources said.

According to physicians, from the rotten betel nuts in water, various deadly diseases including cancer are spreading around.

According to data of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), in Laxmipur, the main cash crop is betel nut. This year 12,500 tonnes of betel nuts worth Tk 3.5 crore have been produced in the district.

Usually, some producers preserve betel nuts in dry form. And some others keep their betel nuts in river, canal or ditch to sell later.

Betel nuts are being kept in almost all water bodies in the district. At present, 40 to 50 per cent of the produce are processed in water bodies.

But existing rules and regulations ask for keeping the betel nuts under water in pucca houses. But none is abiding by the rule.

Locals said, they cannot use water due to foul smelling. Besides, fish farming is being hampered in the locality. Due to foul smelling, people in surrounding areas are living in a polluted environment.

When asked, Ismail Hossain Babu, general secretary of an environmental organisation Sabuj Bangladesh, said, "Environment is being polluted. water life is threatened."

A visit to several markets including Char Ruhita and Dalal Bazar found toxic dye being used in betel nuts, and labourers were seen busy with processing activities.

Betel nut watering was seen in Dakatia River, canal, pond and ditch in different villages of Char Mohana, Raipur, Bamani, Char Pata, Kerua, Char Ababil and Char Bangshi unions ranging from Tarafdar Bazar of the municipality via Banglabazar Sarak.

Watering betel nuts in marshes has been taking place for years. With this practice, environment pollution is occurring. Young fish and fry are dying.

In addition, at present, living has been difficult in these localities.

On condition of anonymity, a number of betel nut traders said, in the beginning of the season, they water betel nuts to get better prices by selling at double prices during April and May.

But they refused to mixing poisonous dye with the betel nuts.

District Agriculture Marketing Officer Manir Hossain said, there are risks of different diseases including cancer due to mixing dye with the betel nuts.

"So far, I came to know the public health is under threat," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, an investigation report on the impact of watering betel nuts in marshes has been sent to the highest authorities by a coordination team comprising the civil surgeon and district administration. What measures can be taken have been noted in the report, sources said.

UNO Sabrin Chowdhury said, "Betel nut is the brand of this region. We are receiving complaints about public suffering due to preserving betel nuts in marshes."

Legal measures will be taken after investigation, she added.







