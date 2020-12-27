Boko Haram kill villagers

PEMI, Dec 26: Several people are dead in northeast Nigeria after Boko Haram militants raided a mostly Christian village and burnt down a church on Christmas Eve.

Local sources said at least 11 people had been killed, according to AFP news.

Fighters rode into Pemi, in Borno state, on trucks and motorbikes shooting indiscriminately, a local leader told the news agency.

Pemi is close to Chibok where 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped in 2014.

Boko Haram have carried out a number of attacks in northern Nigeria where they are fighting to overthrow the government and create an Islamic state.

They promote a version of Islam that forbids Muslims from taking part in activity not derived from Islamic tradition. -BBC