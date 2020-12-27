Israel targets Hamas sites

JERUSALEM, Dec 26: Israel has targeted a number of sites in Gaza after Palestinian militants fired rockets into the south of the country, the army said on Saturday.

The Israeli Defence Force said that three Hamas targets -- including a rocket manufacturing site, underground infrastructure, and a military post -- had been struck.

"Hamas will bear the consequences for all terror emanating from Gaza," the IDF said in a tweet.

Sirens had sounded earlier in the southern port city of Ashkelon and the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, according to the army statement.

"Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory," a statement from the army said on Friday, adding that they were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defence System. -AFP







