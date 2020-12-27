Video
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:10 AM
Three UN peacekeepers killed in C. Africa ahead of national polls

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

BANGUI, Dec 26: Three UN peacekeepers have been killed by unidentified combatants in the Central African Republic, the United Nations said, as the country prepares for a general election and fighting continues between rebels and government forces.
The news came after a rebel coalition called off a ceasefire and said it would resume its march on the capital, as well as the arrival of troops from Russia and Rwanda to shore up the government of the resource-rich country.
"Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others were wounded" following attacks on UN troops and Central African national defence and security forces, the UN said in a statement Friday.
The assaults took place in Dekoa, central Kemo Prefecture, and in Bakouma, in the southern Mbomou Prefecture, it said, without providing further details.
Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, strongly condemned the latest incident, and called on the CAR authorities to investigate the "heinous" assaults.
He also warned that "attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime."
Ahead of the presidential and legislative elections to be held on Sunday, 63-year-old incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera has accused his predecessor Francois Bozize of plotting a coup.
Bozize -- who is under UN sanctions and barred from running -- denies the charges.
On Tuesday a militia briefly seized the country's fourth biggest town, before it was retaken by security forces backed by UN peacekeepers.
Meanwhile the Constitutional Court on Saturday rejected final appeals by the opposition to postpone Sunday's vote.
At least six candidates had filed appeals arguing that insecurity in the country, and the recent withdrawal of one of the candidates, justified delaying the polls.    -AFP


