Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump refuses to sign Covid aid bill, millions to lose jobless benefits

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

WASHINGTON, Dec 26: Millions of Americans saw their jobless benefits expire on Saturday after US President Donald Trump refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, protesting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.
Trump stunned Republicans and Democrats alike when he said this week he was unhappy with the massive bill, which provides $892 billion in badly needed coronavirus relief, including extending special unemployment benefits expiring on December 26, and $1.4 trillion for normal government spending.
Without Trump's signature, about 14 million people could lose those extra benefits, according to Labour Department data. A partial government shutdown will begin on Tuesday unless Congress can agree a stop-gap government funding bill before then.
After months of wrangling, Republicans and Democrats agreed to the package last weekend, with the support of the White House. Trump, who hands over power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, did not object to terms of the deal before Congress voted it through on Monday night.
But since then he has complained that the bill gives too much money to special interests, cultural projects and foreign aid, while its one-time $600 stimulus checks to millions of struggling Americans were too small. He has demanded that be raised to $2,000.
"Why would politicians not want to give people $2,000, rather than only $600?...Give our people the money!" the billionaire president tweeted on Christmas Day, much of which he spent golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Many economists agree the bill's aid is too low but say the immediate support is still welcome and necessary.
A source familiar with the situation said Trump's objection to the bill caught many White House officials by surprise. While the outgoing president's strategy for the bill remains unclear, he has not vetoed it and could still sign it in coming days.
On Saturday, he was scheduled to remain in Mar-a-Lago, where the bill has been sent and awaits his decision. Biden, whose November 3 electoral victory Trump refuses to acknowledge, is spending the holiday in his home state of Delaware and had no public events scheduled for Saturday.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boko Haram kill villagers
Israel targets Hamas sites
Russia tops 3m C-19 infections
Three UN peacekeepers killed in C. Africa ahead of national polls
MBS gets Covid-19 vaccine: Report
Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme for J&K residents
India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election
Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit trade deal


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft