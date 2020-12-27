Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Christmas celebrated under pandemic’s shadow

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

VATICAN CITY, Dec 26: Hundreds of millions across the world celebrated pared-down Christmas festivities on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions, as Pope Francis called for vaccines for everyone, describing them as "glimmers of hope in this period of darkness and uncertainty".
The pandemic has claimed more than 1.7 million lives and is still running rampant in much of the world, but the recent launching of mass vaccine campaigns has boosted hopes that 2021 could bring a respite.
Like so many across the globe, the pope was forced to break with normal Christmas tradition, holding his annual "Urbi et Orbi" speech by video from the apostolic palace, to prevent a crowd from gathering in St Peter's Square.
"I call on everyone, on leaders of states, on businesses, on international organisations, to promote cooperation and not competition, to find a solution for everyone: vaccines for all, especially the most vulnerable and most in need in all regions of the planet," he said.
In her own annual Christmas speech, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II also spoke of hope during "difficult and unpredictable times".
"Of course, for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness: some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety, when all they'd really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand," she said.
"If you are among them, you are not alone," she added, saying she was proud of those in the UK and around the world who have "risen magnificently to the challenges of the year".
Britain has been through a particularly difficult time after the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus believed to spread much faster.
It had already been one of the hardest countries in Europe, which passed a total of 25 million confirmed cases on Friday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boko Haram kill villagers
Israel targets Hamas sites
Russia tops 3m C-19 infections
Three UN peacekeepers killed in C. Africa ahead of national polls
MBS gets Covid-19 vaccine: Report
Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme for J&K residents
India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election
Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit trade deal


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft