Modhumoti Bank holds 53rd board meeting

The 53rd Meeting of the Board of Directors of Modhumoti Bank Ltd was held on Saturday, with assistance of Zoom technology, says a press release.

Humayun Kabir, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Shaikh Salahuddin, MP, Vice-Chairman Board of Directors, Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Chairman, Executive Committee of the Board, Directors, Mohammad Ismail Hossain, Salahuddin Alamgir, Mostafa Kamal, Tanjima Binthe Mostafa, Sultana Jahan, Managing Director and CEO Md. Shafiul Azam and other high officials are also attended in the meeting.

