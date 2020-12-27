Meghna Bank holds Shariah supervisory body meet



The First Meeting of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Meghna Bank Ltd was held at Meghna Bank's Head Office, at Gulshan-1, Dhaka. The meeting was inaugurated by H. N. Ashequr Rahman MP, Chairman, Meghna Bank Limited through Digital Platform, says a press release.The meeting of Shariah Supervisory Committee was presided over by its chairman Dr. Mohammad Manzur EElahi. Others Members of the Shariah Supervisory Committee Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain Molla, Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, Dr. M. Mahabbat Hossain and Md. Fariduddin Ahmed were present in the meeting.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank and member of the Shariah Supervisory Committee, Sohail R. K. Hussain, Deputy Managing Director Kazi Azizur Rahman, Head of Operations Md. Towhidu-Zzaman Fuad, Head of Islamic Banking Ebadul Haque Omy were attended.