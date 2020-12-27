BANKING EVENTS

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali along with Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque and other high officials, inaugurating its 166th and 167th branch respectively in Pragati Sarani, Dhaka and Mirsarai, Chattogram from SIBL Head Office, Dhaka through virtual platform recently. Bank officials, valued clients and local dignitaries also attended the programme virtually. photo: BankLankaBangla Finance Ltd Chief Financial Officer Shamim Al Mamun receiving award for best presented annual reports 2019 in financial services category from Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) President Muhammad Farooq at a ceremony organised by South Asian Federation of Accountants(SAFA) in the city recently. SAFA Vice President AKM Delwer Hussain and Member Council and Past President ICAB Mohammed Humayun Kabir are also present there.