Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:09 AM
Etihad allows refund of tickets booked from October 1

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

DUBAI, Dec 26: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has allowed refunds for all bookings on tickets with an original travel date on or after October 1, 2020.
However, there are some conditions attached to it.
The refund will be offered if flights were cancelled; passengers received a positive Covid-19 PCR test result; or the flight is affected was by government restrictions or travel bans.
The UAE's national carrier said it continues to provide flexible options for existing bookings.
Etihad announced a new organisational structure in early November that will help it overcome challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic challenges global downturn in aviation sector.
The restructuring sees the airline continuing its transformation into a mid-sized, full-service carrier concentrating on its fleet of widebody aircraft, with a leaner, flatter and scaleable organisational structure that supports organic growth as the world returns to flying.
Etihad is flying to more than 60 cities across its global route network this winter. However, due to the continued impact of Covid-19 on global travel, a number of Etihad routes to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended throughout the winter 2020-21 season.
"Etihad is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries and re-accommodate them on alternative flights," it said in a statement to Khaleej Times.    -Khaleej Times


