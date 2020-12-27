

ACI declares 90pc dividend

M. Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, says a press release.

The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 together with Reports of the Directors and Auditors of the company were approved by the shareowners in the meeting.

Dr. Arif Dowla, Managing Director of the company, in his short presentation, highlighted a few of the salient features of the business and addressed the issues raised by the shareholders.

He also expressed gratitude and acknowledged co-operation of all stakeholders. He particularly mentioned the contribution and efforts of the employees of the company during this pandemic crisis.



















