Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Paying Karnaphuli gas bill becomes easier thru bKash

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Paying Karnaphuli gas bill becomes easier thru bKash

Paying Karnaphuli gas bill becomes easier thru bKash

From now, customers having domestic connections of Karnaphuli Gas will be able to pay bills through bKash from anywhere, any moment.
 As a result, about 6 lac domestic customers of this gas distribution company in Chattagram and 11 nearby upazilla can pay their bills easily, securely and instantly using bKash app, says a press release.
Large number of customers from Chattagram City, Sitakunda, Mirsarai, Hathazari, Raozan, Rangonia, Patiya, Boalkhali, Anowara, Fatickchari and Kaptai and KPM area of Rangamati hill tracks will get the opportunity to avail uninterrupted gas service through this time-saving and cost-effective bill payment option as they do not need to go anywhere or stand in long queues.
It will also ensure social distancing amid the COVID situation.
To pay the bill, customers have to select 'Gas' from 'Pay Bill' icon in bKash app. Then they have to select Karnaphuli gas and the current month.  Then after entering customer code, mobile number and bKash PIN, the bill payment process will be completed.
This service can also be availed through bKash USSD menu *247#. 1% service charge will be added to the bill amount which will not exceed 30 taka.
After paying the bill, customers can get eco-friendly digital receipts which they can save as reference for future. For more convenience, customers can also save their gas account information in the bKash app which will make it easier to pay the bill later.
Customers of Titas, Jalalabad, Sundarban and Paschimanchal gas can also pay bills through bKash. Besides, all kinds of electricity bills across the country can be paid through bKash. The largest number of utility bill payment service is now provided by bKash which includes WASA and BTCL telephone bills also.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modhumoti Bank holds 53rd board meeting
Meghna Bank holds Shariah supervisory body meet
BANKING EVENTS
India’s maize exports at 6-year high on record BD imports
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
Etihad allows refund of tickets booked from October 1
ACI declares 90pc dividend
Paying Karnaphuli gas bill becomes easier thru bKash


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft