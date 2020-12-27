

Paying Karnaphuli gas bill becomes easier thru bKash

As a result, about 6 lac domestic customers of this gas distribution company in Chattagram and 11 nearby upazilla can pay their bills easily, securely and instantly using bKash app, says a press release.

Large number of customers from Chattagram City, Sitakunda, Mirsarai, Hathazari, Raozan, Rangonia, Patiya, Boalkhali, Anowara, Fatickchari and Kaptai and KPM area of Rangamati hill tracks will get the opportunity to avail uninterrupted gas service through this time-saving and cost-effective bill payment option as they do not need to go anywhere or stand in long queues.

It will also ensure social distancing amid the COVID situation.

To pay the bill, customers have to select 'Gas' from 'Pay Bill' icon in bKash app. Then they have to select Karnaphuli gas and the current month. Then after entering customer code, mobile number and bKash PIN, the bill payment process will be completed.

This service can also be availed through bKash USSD menu *247#. 1% service charge will be added to the bill amount which will not exceed 30 taka.

After paying the bill, customers can get eco-friendly digital receipts which they can save as reference for future. For more convenience, customers can also save their gas account information in the bKash app which will make it easier to pay the bill later.

Customers of Titas, Jalalabad, Sundarban and Paschimanchal gas can also pay bills through bKash. Besides, all kinds of electricity bills across the country can be paid through bKash. The largest number of utility bill payment service is now provided by bKash which includes WASA and BTCL telephone bills also.









