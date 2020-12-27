Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Business Events

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

Business Events

Business Events

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam (middle) speaking while presiding over the annual general meeting (2019-20) of CCCI at the World Trade Centre at the port city on Saturday. The meeting approved audit report for the financial year 2019-20, and for the period from July 1, 2010 to October 31, 2020. It has also appointed audit firm for the next financial year. The incumbent directors, past directors and leaders of the chamber attended the meeting among others.




Business Events

Business Events

Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed flanked by High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman MD. Eunusur Rahman, DSE Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Hoq among others, ringing a bell at the Debut Trading and Ring Bell Ceremony of Robi Axiata Ltd at the DSE at the capital's Nikunja on Thursday. Robi Axiata Ltd., the Bangladesh unit of Malaysia's biggest telecommunication company by revenue, surged on debut after local investors sought 5.7 times more shares than on offer at the initial public offering. The shares rose 50% to 15 taka at at the debut. Robi, a venture between Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd. and India's Bharti Airtel Ltd., raised 5.24 billion taka ($62 million) in the initial share sale. The company sold about 524 million or 10% of the firm.




Business Events

Business Events

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin (Chief Guest) flanked by high officials, inaugurating its One Stop Service Desk in 15 offices simultaneously to provide desired service in short time. On this occasion, an inaugural function was organised at BHBFC Zonal Office Chittagong on recently. Managing Director Mohammad Shahjahan and other officials were connected to the event through the virtual Platform. Dr. Salim said that present government is determined to build a corruption free country. BHBFC is working towards this goal. He highlighted 6 pillars of One Stop Service for the purpose of customer satisfaction.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modhumoti Bank holds 53rd board meeting
Meghna Bank holds Shariah supervisory body meet
BANKING EVENTS
India’s maize exports at 6-year high on record BD imports
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
Etihad allows refund of tickets booked from October 1
ACI declares 90pc dividend
Paying Karnaphuli gas bill becomes easier thru bKash


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft