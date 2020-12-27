Business Events

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam (middle) speaking while presiding over the annual general meeting (2019-20) of CCCI at the World Trade Centre at the port city on Saturday. The meeting approved audit report for the financial year 2019-20, and for the period from July 1, 2010 to October 31, 2020. It has also appointed audit firm for the next financial year. The incumbent directors, past directors and leaders of the chamber attended the meeting among others.Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed flanked by High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman MD. Eunusur Rahman, DSE Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Hoq among others, ringing a bell at the Debut Trading and Ring Bell Ceremony of Robi Axiata Ltd at the DSE at the capital's Nikunja on Thursday. Robi Axiata Ltd., the Bangladesh unit of Malaysia's biggest telecommunication company by revenue, surged on debut after local investors sought 5.7 times more shares than on offer at the initial public offering. The shares rose 50% to 15 taka at at the debut. Robi, a venture between Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd. and India's Bharti Airtel Ltd., raised 5.24 billion taka ($62 million) in the initial share sale. The company sold about 524 million or 10% of the firm.Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin (Chief Guest) flanked by high officials, inaugurating its One Stop Service Desk in 15 offices simultaneously to provide desired service in short time. On this occasion, an inaugural function was organised at BHBFC Zonal Office Chittagong on recently. Managing Director Mohammad Shahjahan and other officials were connected to the event through the virtual Platform. Dr. Salim said that present government is determined to build a corruption free country. BHBFC is working towards this goal. He highlighted 6 pillars of One Stop Service for the purpose of customer satisfaction.