‘Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars’

LONDON, Dec 26: Britain's trade agreement with the European Union removes a 4-1/2-year old fear of crashing out of the bloc without trading arrangements in place, but it will take UK financial markets years to lose their Brexit-inflicted scars.

The "no-deal Brexit" risk has weighed on Britain's growth and investment prospects since June 2016, when citizens voted to sever ties with the country's biggest financial services customer that accounts for $1 trillion of bilateral commerce a year.

So Thursday's deal, seven days before the deadline, is an undoubted relief. Analysts are urging clients to snap up undervalued UK stocks, the worst performing of any major market since 2016 and many say they been buying sterling, which is near 2-1/2-year highs above $1.36..

But those hoping the deal will allow British assets to catch up with high-flying overseas markets may be disappointed.

The bare-bones nature of the deal leaves Britain far more detached from the EU than was thought likely in 2016. Further negotiations are inevitable in 2021 to flesh out the agreement.

It all means the discount that has dogged UK assets since 2016 will not vanish soon.

"Brexit does mean that the UK will likely lose some of its sheen," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

While the news could lend some traction to British markets it would not protect the economy from long-term scarring, inflicted by a combination of Brexit and COVID-19, she said.

"Being excluded from the world's largest single market area will see jobs, people, and capital flows trickle away from the UK, in search of destinations which instead embrace globalisation," Shah added.

Ilustrating the discount, UK stocks have underperformed since 2016 and lagged the global recovery since March that has sent rival indexes to record highs.

The British currency remains around 20per cent below its long-term fair value. Few expect it to recover fully in the near term.

The underperformance is largely driven by foreign investors dumping UK assets. Financial data provider eVestment estimates European and US-domiciled investors have pulled more money than they have added into UK stocks almost every quarter between the referendum and the third 2020 quarter.

And because the size of the UK market has shrunk as a per centage of the global index, to 4per cent from 10per cent pre-referendum, foreign investors no longer need to hold as many UK stocks, said Caroline Simmons, CIO, UK, at UBS Global Wealth Management,

British equities may perform well against a backdrop where other markets look expensive - Simmons says UK shares trade at a 30per cent discount relative to global markets against a typical 10per cent discount. -Reuters














