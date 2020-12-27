Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Britain’s farmers face double uncertainty with Brexit

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

Dec 26: David Exwood's glossy, chestnut-brown Sussex cattle are brought in during the winter months and, apart from the bellowing that comes from their barns, his 1,000 hectare farm is quiet.
But while the inaction on his farm, near Horsham, southeast England, is typical of many in the colder months, it belies tensions across British agriculture as the sector braces for the New Year.
"Brexit is just all about damage limitation, really," Exwood told AFP, just days away from Britain's departure from the European Union single market and customs union on December 31.
"It's damaging our reputation as a country, our economy. Now I've just got to try and prevent it damaging my business."
Since Britons voted to leave the EU in 2016, farmers have had to contend with four years of uncertainty.
Would tariffs be placed on goods exported to the bloc? What changes might be made to farming subsidies previously decided by Brussels through the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).
Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs answered some of those questions on Thursday, as Britain's trade deal with the EU was being finalised.
The UK's £5 billion ($6.8 billion, €5.6 billion) in animal exports to the continent would continue after Brussels said it had met the necessary animal health standards.
Exwood, whose farm holds 600 cattle and 800 hectares of arable crops, has been better insulated against the prospect of a no-deal Brexit and the tariffs on livestock exports that would follow. His beef is sold in the UK.
British sheep farmers, who sell almost a third of their meat to the EU, had warned the market would evaporate overnight if 50 per cent tariffs were imposed in the event of a "no-deal".
Despite greater certainty, there are still many unknowns.
Britain has been granted "national listed status", allowing the continued export of meat, fish and dairy.
That means exporters will require a health certificate signed by a recognised vet to continue trade after December 31.
"We've prepared as much as we can," Exwood said.
"We know about the paperwork, we know about the extra cost, we know about the delays at the ports, but it's the things we don't know about that will probably do the most damage."
Closer to home, UK farmers are grappling with changes to subsidies which have been laid out in the Environment Land Management Scheme.
The government has called the change the most fundamental shift in UK farming policy for 50 years.
Under the scheme, CAP subsidies for areas of land farmed or numbers of livestock will be phased out -- halved by 2024 and removed completely in 2028 -- in favour of more environmentally friendly payments.
Farmers will be rewarded for restoring natural wildlife habitats to their farms, improving animal welfare and cutting pesticides, among other conservation efforts.
Richard Benwell, a former government advisor on environmental policy and chief executive of the Wildlife and Countryside Link coalition, said the decision to use the money from subsidies for land management was "entirely the right one".
The new policy was aimed at "rewarding the farmers who do the most for nature", he said.
Across England, changes to farms like lower stocking of cows and sheep, and more trees and hedgerows grown alongside crops are expected post-Brexit.     
"The overall impression will be one where, instead of intensifying production in farmed areas, we integrate nature better in the farmed environment."
While Benwell has said the policy is not about "penny pinching and trying to do everything at least costs," and that the government will be on the side of farmers who "want to be good stewards of the land", there are still misgivings.
Claire Robinson, an adviser on agriculture and environment schemes at the National Farmer's Union, said the plans were light on detail.
"We don't know what the new schemes are. So businesses are basically being told to change and get ready for a new scheme and we don't know what a new scheme is," she said.
"It's warm words, saying they'll support you to do environmental good, but actually, you still don't know if it's a viable business."
For Exwood the lack of clarity is a problem.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modhumoti Bank holds 53rd board meeting
Meghna Bank holds Shariah supervisory body meet
BANKING EVENTS
India’s maize exports at 6-year high on record BD imports
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
Etihad allows refund of tickets booked from October 1
ACI declares 90pc dividend
Paying Karnaphuli gas bill becomes easier thru bKash


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft