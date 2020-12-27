Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU trade deal brings little progress for UK’s giant financial sector

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

LONDON, Dec 24: The European Union cannot decide yet on granting Britain access to the bloc's financial market, even though London and Brussels have agreed a trade deal, a European Commission official said on Thursday.
While the landmark trade deal agreed on Thursday set rules for industries such as fishing and agriculture, it did not cover Britain's much larger and influential finance sector.
There were hopes the trade deal would pave the way for more access to the EU for Britain's finance industry, but the EU indicated it was in no rush to grant it.
Brussels has only granted financial market access, known as "equivalence", for two financial activities from Jan. 1, when Britain will have left the EU's single market.
The Bank of England has said there could be disruption in markets if no further access is allowed.
Just minutes after Britain and the EU hailed their agreement on trade, the bloc's executive said it wanted a "series of further clarifications" on how Britain will diverge from EU rules after Dec. 31.
"For these reasons, the Commission cannot finalise its assessment of the UK's equivalence in the 28 areas (under discussion) and thus will not take decisions at this point in time. The assessments will therefore continue," the official said
The City of London finance hub secured no special treatment, leaving it on a par with arch rival New York 3,500 miles away as the EU seeks to reduce reliance on UK financial services.
The trade deal refers to financial services in the same way as the bloc's other trade agreements, the official said.
Both sides will discuss how they can move forward on equivalence, stopping short of any commitment to grant access, Britain said.
The two sides will also aim to agree by March 2021 a memorandum of understanding on regulatory cooperation in financial services. Countries such as Canada and the United States already have such cooperation.
"There's some good language about equivalence for financial services, perhaps not as much as we would have liked, but it is nonetheless going to enable our dynamic City of London get on an prosper, as never before," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Britain was unable to replicate its trade deal with Japan that streamlines financial market access paperwork and avoids heavy conditions on data handling.    -Reuter


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modhumoti Bank holds 53rd board meeting
Meghna Bank holds Shariah supervisory body meet
BANKING EVENTS
India’s maize exports at 6-year high on record BD imports
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
Etihad allows refund of tickets booked from October 1
ACI declares 90pc dividend
Paying Karnaphuli gas bill becomes easier thru bKash


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft