Marico launches Saffola Honey

To support the needs of consumers in pursuing a healthier lifestyle Marico Bangladesh Limited, the fastest-growing multinational FMCG Organization in Bangladesh, has recently launched the all-new 100% pure Saffola Honey.

This is an extension to its health-brand Saffola to deliver great nutrition value and immunity boosting benefits to consumers. Saffola is one of the most trusted International brands in this region.

It has the heritage of scientific expertise and delivering superior nutritional value for more than 60 years, says a press release.

"Our recent days have enabled us to take a new look at our health and hygiene where the growing awareness of immunity and wellbeing holds a center-stage for a healthier life.

"At this heightened sense of awareness about consuming nutrient rich, pure, immunity boosting food, the role of honey along with other nutritious and immuno-rich super foods have become stronger," says the press release.

With the need to stay fit and healthy at the heart of its creation, every batch of the new Saffola Honey is tested using the latest NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) test, the gold standard test for the quality of honey, to ensure zero adulteration, no added sugar and no compromise with consumer's immunity.

The promise of immunity booster and health stays true only when the honey is 100% pure, if it contains added sugar or exposed to adulteration consumers will not get the famous benefits of honey.

Saffola is the only brand that uses the gold standard purity test to ensure every batch of honey is 100% pure, carrying out the purity checks in one of the best-in-class German laboratories to guarantee it is 100% Pure and free of any added sugar or adulteration.

Additionally, Saffola's efforts of ensuring pure honey entail it being processed in USFDA certified plant, going through 60 plus quality tests with the multiple filtration process to ensure only the best quality honey for its consumers.













