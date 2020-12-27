Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 December, 2020, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mayor of major French fishing port warns of Brexit deal uncertainties

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

French Seas Minister Annick Girardin

French Seas Minister Annick Girardin

PARIS, Dec 26: The Brexit trade deal still leaves French fisherman facing a host of unknowns, warned the mayor of the major northern fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer on Friday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, as he presented the last-ditch accord, that his country had agreed a "reasonable" five-and-half-year transition period with the EU over fisheries, longer than the three years Britain wanted but shorter than the 14 years the EU had originally asked for.
But Boulogne-sur-Mer Mayor Frederic Cuvillier said the agreement left much obscured.
"Relief for our fishermen, but what will be the impact on stocks? Who, for example, will be handling the controls? And over what time?" he told Europe 1 radio.
 "The only certainty today is that we need to find, during the transition period, more deals within the deal."
Cuvillier's views were echoed by French politicians Loïg Chesnais-Girard and Herve Morin, whose responsibilities cover the Normandy region bordering the English Channel.
Chesnais-Girard and Morin issued a joint statement welcoming the fact that a Brexit "no-deal" had been averted, but also calling for a meeting with French Prime Minister Jean Castex to analyse more of the details.
French fishermen had lobbied President Emmanuel Macron not to give an inch over fishing rights, but his government dropped initial demands to maintain the status quo.
French Seas Minister Annick Girardin issued a statement to say the government would set up financial measures to help French fishermen affected by the Brexit trade accord.
There has also been discontent across the Channel, with Britain's fishing industry expressing disappointment that the deal did not represent more of a reduction in the access that the European bloc currently has to British waters.    -Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Modhumoti Bank holds 53rd board meeting
Meghna Bank holds Shariah supervisory body meet
BANKING EVENTS
Indiaâ€™s maize exports at 6-year high on record BD imports
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
Etihad allows refund of tickets booked from October 1
ACI declares 90pc dividend
Paying Karnaphuli gas bill becomes easier thru bKash


Latest News
EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
Postpaid consumers can turn to prepaid meters
George Blake, Cold War spy who betrayed Britain, dies
Covid-19 negative certificates: 33 Bangladeshis returning from India quarantined
Tk 50,000 fined for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Uttara road digging: DNCC files GD against Dhaka Wasa
AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls
Bangladesh's energy regulator urged to fix LPG price through public hearing
Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul
Quader for giving scopes to dedicated workers in politics
Most Read News
Actor Abdul Kader is no more
Turkey wants better ties with Israel: Erdogan
COVID: Bangladesh reports 30 more deaths in last 24hrs
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Major shuffle in Army
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
Four arrested in Bogura over rape, murder of child
BGB urges BSF to destroy CHT-based camps of armed groups in Mizoram
Food safety and safe food
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft