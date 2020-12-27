Video
Govt keen to include ADR in prevailing laws: Law Minister

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Law,  Justice  and  Parliamentary  Affairs  Minister  Anisul  Huq,  MP has said  that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is relentlessly working to incorporate the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) modalities in different  existing  laws of  the  country in  order  to  make commercial dispute  resolution process easier   and   less   time   consuming.
In   view   of   the   ongoing   extraordinary circumstances  that  has  emerged  from  COVID-19,  the  Government  under  the  definitive instruction   by   Prime Minister   Sheikh   Hasina   has   enacted    'Use   of   Information Technology by the Court Act 2020' to carry out trials through digital means.
"Our judiciary has already started conducting court proceedings via video conferencing. However, we are  yet  to go  a  long  way regarding  the  virtual  form  of  ADR," said the law minister.
Suggested virtual  ADR practices  can  either  be  based  on  phone conferences  or internet  supported  video conferences, the Law Minister said.
The Minister was speaking as Chief Guest at the Webinar: 'Celebrating the First Nine Years: Impact of BIAC on Institutional ADR in Bangladesh', organised from  an  online platform by  Bangladesh  International  Arbitration  Centre  (BIAC)  as  part  of  its  9thFounding  Anniversary celebrations on  Saturday.
He  also  opined  that  in  view  of  the backlog  of  court  cases  with  over  3.6  million  cases  pending  in  all  courts  of  Bangladesh ADR  is  now  imperative  to  take  us  forward  towards  our  goal  of  economic  development during this time of 'death and destruction' being caused by the pandemic.
The Minister vowed to stand by BIAC in all its promotional activities.  
Justice  Md.  Rezaul  Hasan  (M.  R.  Hasan), Judge  of  the  High  Court  Division,  Supreme Court of Bangladesh in his address as Special Guest explained provisions of ADR in the Arbitration Act 2001 where institutional role of BIAC has been indicated.
Md. Moinul Kabir, Secretary, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of the Ministry of  Law  in  his  Address  termed  BIAC  as  an iconic  institution  in  promoting  arbitration  and mediation and recalled his Division's participation in a recent joint webinar with BIAC and training  of  the Division's  officials  by  BIAC.  
Chairman of BIAC Board and President, International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh Mahbubur Rahman in  his Address requested the Law  Minister  to  allocate  some  fund  to  BIAC  for  its sustainability.  
He said that in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic BIAC, the not-for-profit  institution, has  been  running  short of  fund  as  foreign  training has  totally discontinued  for  nearly  a  year and  though  BIAC  has  been  trying  to  hold  arbitration  and mediation  hearings  both  online  and  offline  during  this  ongoing  crisis,  the  number  of  such hearings  has  reduced  substantially.  
Rahman  sought  the  Law  Minister's  support  to adhere  to  ADR  methods  as  much  as  possible  to  resolve  commercial  disputes  and  use BIAC as a formal institutional platform for this purpose.
Barrister Fida M Kamal,  former  Attorney  General  of  Bangladesh, Ali  Reza  Iftekhar, Chairman  of  the  Association  of  Bankers  Bangladesh  and  Managing Director  of  Eastern  Bank  Ltd., Nihad Kabir, President, Metropolitan Chamber  of Commerce & Industry, Dhaka and Member, BIAC Board, 3Shams  Mahmud, President,  Dhaka  Chamber  of  Commerce  and  Industry  and Member,BIAC  Board, Chief  Executive  Officer  of  BIAC  Muhammad  A.  (Rumee)  Ali.


