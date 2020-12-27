

Govt keen to include ADR in prevailing laws: Law Minister

In view of the ongoing extraordinary circumstances that has emerged from COVID-19, the Government under the definitive instruction by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has enacted 'Use of Information Technology by the Court Act 2020' to carry out trials through digital means.

"Our judiciary has already started conducting court proceedings via video conferencing. However, we are yet to go a long way regarding the virtual form of ADR," said the law minister.

Suggested virtual ADR practices can either be based on phone conferences or internet supported video conferences, the Law Minister said.

The Minister was speaking as Chief Guest at the Webinar: 'Celebrating the First Nine Years: Impact of BIAC on Institutional ADR in Bangladesh', organised from an online platform by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) as part of its 9thFounding Anniversary celebrations on Saturday.

He also opined that in view of the backlog of court cases with over 3.6 million cases pending in all courts of Bangladesh ADR is now imperative to take us forward towards our goal of economic development during this time of 'death and destruction' being caused by the pandemic.

The Minister vowed to stand by BIAC in all its promotional activities.

Justice Md. Rezaul Hasan (M. R. Hasan), Judge of the High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh in his address as Special Guest explained provisions of ADR in the Arbitration Act 2001 where institutional role of BIAC has been indicated.

Md. Moinul Kabir, Secretary, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of the Ministry of Law in his Address termed BIAC as an iconic institution in promoting arbitration and mediation and recalled his Division's participation in a recent joint webinar with BIAC and training of the Division's officials by BIAC.

Chairman of BIAC Board and President, International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh Mahbubur Rahman in his Address requested the Law Minister to allocate some fund to BIAC for its sustainability.

He said that in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic BIAC, the not-for-profit institution, has been running short of fund as foreign training has totally discontinued for nearly a year and though BIAC has been trying to hold arbitration and mediation hearings both online and offline during this ongoing crisis, the number of such hearings has reduced substantially.

Rahman sought the Law Minister's support to adhere to ADR methods as much as possible to resolve commercial disputes and use BIAC as a formal institutional platform for this purpose.

Barrister Fida M Kamal, former Attorney General of Bangladesh, Ali Reza Iftekhar, Chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh and Managing Director of Eastern Bank Ltd., Nihad Kabir, President, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dhaka and Member, BIAC Board, 3Shams Mahmud, President, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Member,BIAC Board, Chief Executive Officer of BIAC Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali.









