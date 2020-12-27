Video
CMSMES loan disbursement below halfway of target

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

All banks have implemented about 46.36 per cent of the government stimulus package for cottage, micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (CMSME)'with only few days remaining before the deadline fixed by the central bank to disburse the package expires by end December.
The central bank has so far extended the deadline thrice since ti December 31 it announced the stimulus package on April 13. The Bangladesh Bank (BB) floated a Tk 20,000 crore stimulus package in April to support recovery of the CMSMEs.
The latest BB data showed all banks' collective disbursement to 66,610 CMSMEs reached Tk 9,271 crore on December 17, indicating that they would fail to accomplish the target to disburse the remaining Tk 10,329 crore of the stimulus package within deadline.
Although banks have served large industrial entrepreneurs better, they largely failed to take their services to the CMSMEs - the most vulnerable and needy sections - even after expiry of the first two deadlines.
Despite being a government initiative, state-owned banks (SoB) have lagged behind among other banks with their disbursement reaching only 36 per cent of the total stimulus amount for them. As of December 17, the SoBs disbursed Tk 939 crore against a target of Tk 2,593 crore.
A senior central bank official said banks are very reluctant to ensure effective coordination of stimulus loan disbursement through their rural branches or through branches in the suburbs.
Considering the target group or CMSME beneficiaries, banks could have been better helpful in reaching them and implementing the package in time, he said. Bankers, however, continued to come up with various excuses for poor CMSME loan disbursement, BB officials said.
Data showed implementation of the package by all Islami banks reached 45.81 per cent as of December 17 against their target to disburse Tk 5,520 crore in loans by December 31. Disbursement by private banks, excluding Islami banks, reached 46.3 per cent or Tk 5,000 crore against Tk 10,779crore loan  target.
Disbursement by specialised banks and foreign banks was better than by SoBs, Islami banks and private commercial banks.
Specialised banks and foreign banks disbursed 87 per cent and 50 per cent of their targets respectively, as per data. They handed down Tk 250 crore against Tk 288 crore target while foreign banks disbursed Tk 97 crore against Tk 195 crore target.
In an attempt to support the CMSMEs to recover from the adverse impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, the government announced the Tk 20,000 crore stimulus loans at 9 per cent interest,  half to be paid by borrower and remaining half to be paid by the government.


