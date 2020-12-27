Overall investments dropped in July-September

Foreign and local investments dropped by 72 per cent in the country's business and industry sectors in July-September period due to sluggish economic activities overshadowed by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as per investment registration.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) figure for the first quarter of the current financial 2020-21 showed an amount of Tk139.51 billion investments were registered against 213 companies. This is Tk361.65 billion or 72 percent less than Tk501.16 billion investment registration in the same quarter of the last financial year against 249 companies.

Of the amount in running year Tk126.66 billion investments were registered against 193 local companies and Tk12.85 billion against 20 foreign and joint venture companies. During that period, domestic investment declined by 61 per cent and foreign investment by 93 per cent.

However, the number of registered industries and investment proposals increased in July-September as compared to April-June of the last fiscal. Due to the pandemic all types of economic activities were limited from April to June this year, which led to a sharp decline in investment registrations. It however started to increase from July.

BIDA official told The Daily Observer that the pandemic continued impacting trade and commerce in most sectors of the country. In this situation, the second wave of the deadly virus has comes to spread economic recession.

He fears if the pandemic does not come under control, the investment situation will not improve and the economy has to fight for survival through growing recession. Another market insider said slow investments are impacting ports and internal debt flow.

Referring to Chittagong Port Authority data, he said the number of container handling have significantly decreased due to decreasing trade and commerce. He said cargo handling decreased by 5 per cent in first quarter whereas it had increased by 10 per cent during first quarter of the last fiscal.

He said public sector debt has also declined as a result of slowdown in industrial activities. According to Bangladesh Bank statistics both public and private sector investment along with foreign direct investments has significantly declined to add stagnation to the economy.

The central bank data also says in the financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20, the average industrial loan has increased at the rate of 13 to 17 per cent per month. In the last quarter of the last financial year, the industrial loan increased by about 13 per cent. But in the first quarter of the current financial, it increased only by 9.3 per cent.

