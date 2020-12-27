

Rising edible oil, lentils prices worrying city dwellers

Particularly rising rice price is an ominous sign during the peak Aman season. But retailers are blaming whole sellers who in turn are blaming millers for stocking rice and raising prices at mill gates up.

Some however blame big farmers and seasonal traders for hoarding the stock instead of selling in the market. Insufficient supply in the market thus contributing to the price hike, market analysts said.

Lentils prices were on high side selling at Tk 120-40 per kg depending on variety and quality. Grams were sold at Tk 75 and up.

On the other hand, retailers are blaming price hike of palm and soya bean oil in international market. Import cost has increased significantly but many blame refiners for charging highly disproportionate price over the import cost.

Since the government has no control over the commodity market, whole sellers and retailers are taking consumers hostage. Despite the government claims of various market intervention measures, nothing is at work to stabilize the situation.

Rice price increased byTk 6-10 per kg in last one month. Coarse rice sold at Tk 48-50 per kg on Friday while medium quality rice sold at Tk 53-58. Miniket sold for Tk 58-60 and Najirshail retailed at Tk 62-68.

Prices of soya bean oil and palm oil increased by Tk 4-5 per liter. Unpackaged soya bean sold for Tk 107-110 a liter, palm oil sold for Tk 100-104. One-litre bottle brand sold for Tk 115-125 while five liters sold between Tk 550-600 on Friday.

Prices of soya bean oil increased by 9.36 per cent in the last one month as per TCB figure while palm oil increased by 7.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, price of new seasonal potato dropped to 45-50 per kg up from Tk 60-70 two weeks ago. Old potato still sells at Tk 45 up from 55 sometimes ago.

Onion prices also showed downward to Tk 50 per kg. Old and new onion sold almost at the same price. Imported onion sold at Tk 30-40 a kg over the week-end.

Price of broiler chicken decreased to sell for Tk 115-120 a kg. Locally bred hens were selling for Tk 400-500 a kg. Beef sold for Tk 540-560 a kg while mutton for Tk 800-900 a kg in the city.

Beans sold at Tk 25-35, Aubergine at Tk 30-60, papaya for Tk 30-40, bitter gourd for Tk 50-60. okra for Tk 50-60 a kg, bottle gourd for Tk 40-60 apiece, radish for Tk 10-20, cucumber for Tk 30-50, cauliflower for Tk 20-30 apiece and cabbage for Tk 20-30. Price of green chili remained at Tk 120 a kg.

Eggs prices were down at Tk 90-95 per dozen, it was slightly costlier at street corner shops. Fish prices were stable selling Ruhi for Tk 260-350 a kg and Katla for Tk 250-350.

Imported garlic were retailed at Tk 150 a kg while local variety sold for Tk 100 120. The imported of ginger sold for Tk 80-100 a kg while the locally produced one sold at Tk 100-120 a kg.

Packaged salt was retailed at Tk 35 a kg, sugar sold sugar at Tk 62-65. Locally produced sugar was retailed at Tk 70.

















Though prices of vegetables in city kitchen market have eased following increased supply of winter harvest, prices of edible oil, lentils and rice showed upward trend causing worries among common buyers at the week-end.Particularly rising rice price is an ominous sign during the peak Aman season. But retailers are blaming whole sellers who in turn are blaming millers for stocking rice and raising prices at mill gates up.Some however blame big farmers and seasonal traders for hoarding the stock instead of selling in the market. Insufficient supply in the market thus contributing to the price hike, market analysts said.Lentils prices were on high side selling at Tk 120-40 per kg depending on variety and quality. Grams were sold at Tk 75 and up.On the other hand, retailers are blaming price hike of palm and soya bean oil in international market. Import cost has increased significantly but many blame refiners for charging highly disproportionate price over the import cost.Since the government has no control over the commodity market, whole sellers and retailers are taking consumers hostage. Despite the government claims of various market intervention measures, nothing is at work to stabilize the situation.Rice price increased byTk 6-10 per kg in last one month. Coarse rice sold at Tk 48-50 per kg on Friday while medium quality rice sold at Tk 53-58. Miniket sold for Tk 58-60 and Najirshail retailed at Tk 62-68.Prices of soya bean oil and palm oil increased by Tk 4-5 per liter. Unpackaged soya bean sold for Tk 107-110 a liter, palm oil sold for Tk 100-104. One-litre bottle brand sold for Tk 115-125 while five liters sold between Tk 550-600 on Friday.Prices of soya bean oil increased by 9.36 per cent in the last one month as per TCB figure while palm oil increased by 7.43 per cent.Meanwhile, price of new seasonal potato dropped to 45-50 per kg up from Tk 60-70 two weeks ago. Old potato still sells at Tk 45 up from 55 sometimes ago.Onion prices also showed downward to Tk 50 per kg. Old and new onion sold almost at the same price. Imported onion sold at Tk 30-40 a kg over the week-end.Price of broiler chicken decreased to sell for Tk 115-120 a kg. Locally bred hens were selling for Tk 400-500 a kg. Beef sold for Tk 540-560 a kg while mutton for Tk 800-900 a kg in the city.Beans sold at Tk 25-35, Aubergine at Tk 30-60, papaya for Tk 30-40, bitter gourd for Tk 50-60. okra for Tk 50-60 a kg, bottle gourd for Tk 40-60 apiece, radish for Tk 10-20, cucumber for Tk 30-50, cauliflower for Tk 20-30 apiece and cabbage for Tk 20-30. Price of green chili remained at Tk 120 a kg.Eggs prices were down at Tk 90-95 per dozen, it was slightly costlier at street corner shops. Fish prices were stable selling Ruhi for Tk 260-350 a kg and Katla for Tk 250-350.Imported garlic were retailed at Tk 150 a kg while local variety sold for Tk 100 120. The imported of ginger sold for Tk 80-100 a kg while the locally produced one sold at Tk 100-120 a kg.Packaged salt was retailed at Tk 35 a kg, sugar sold sugar at Tk 62-65. Locally produced sugar was retailed at Tk 70.