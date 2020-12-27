Navy take on Air Force in V-Day Hockey's final today

Bangladesh Navy will take on Bangladesh Air Force in the final match of Victory Day Hockey competition scheduled to be held today at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium, Dhaka.

The final match kicks off at 4 pm.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP is expected to present in the final match as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.

Bangladesh Hockey Federation's president and Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat will also present in the final match.

Bangladesh Navy secured the highest 12 points while Bangladesh Air Force collected second highest seven points, so both the teams qualified for the final. -BSS







