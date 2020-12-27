Video
Williamson lifts NZ after early Pakistan strike

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, DEC 26: An unbeaten 94 by a gritty Kane Williamson had New Zealand at 222 for three in the face of a concerted Pakistan attack at stumps on day one of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.
Henry Nicholls was the other not out batsman on 42 as New Zealand recovered from being 13 for two after Pakistan's baby-faced destroyer Shaheen Afridi removed openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell cheaply on a green, seaming wicket.
In a 120-run stand, filled with determination and concentration in difficult conditions, Williamson and Ross Taylor pulled New Zealand back into the game.
Taylor hit 10 fours and a six as he attacked the bowling while Williamson took a more conservative approach.
"Obviously we're happy with where we're at," Taylor said.
"You had to try and take them on or just try and get through it.
"You expect that on a day one wicket. It definitely flattened out and it's probably a little bit two-paced at times and I'm sure it's only going to get more uneven over the next couple of days."
After Afridi split the pair with a masterful piece of bowling to remove Taylor for 70, Williamson and Henry Nicholls added a further 89.
Taylor was set up to fall by Afridi who bowled full, short then a bouncer in successive deliveries and followed with a good-length, rising ball that Taylor could not resist slashing at.
But he succeeded only in feathering the ball to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps.
The 20-year-old Afridi, standing 1.99 metres (6ft 6in) tall, also removed Latham for four and Blundell for five to end the day with three for 55.
Mohammad Abbas, while not taking a wicket, kept the batsmen pinned down and conceded only 25 runs off his 21 overs.
Taylor, in his 104th Test, could not help but be impressed with Afridi
playing his 12th.    -AFP


