Second archery academy inaugurated in Chuadanga

The second archery academy inaugurated on Saturday in Chuadanga district stadium by the cooperation of Chuadanga District Sports Association (DSA) says a Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) press release.

Organised by Teerondaz Sangsad and Chuadanga Archery Club, BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal formally inaugurated the academy as the chief guest.

Chuadanga Deputy Commissioner and Chuadanga District DSA's president Nazrul Islam Sarkar, District Police Super and DSA's vice president Zahidul Islam, DSA general secretary Nayeem Hasan Jowardar, BAF assistant general secretary Rosiduzzaman Serniyabat, Chuadanga archery club president Sohel Akram, were among others, present in the inauguration ceremony. Mohammad Hazrat Ali is in-charge of the trainer of the archery academy. The academy activities will be held at

district stadium. -BSS





