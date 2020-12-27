Video
De Silva injured after leading Sri Lankan revival

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (bottom) receives medical attention during the first day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, 2020. photo: AFP



CENTURION, DEC 26: Dhananjaya de Silva led a Sri Lankan batting revival before being forced to retire hurt on the first day of the first Test match against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.
Sri Lanka were 212 for three at tea.
De Silva made 79 off 105 balls before pulling up clutching his left hip as he completed a run. He had treatment on the field before being taken off on a motorised stretcher.
De Silva and Dinesh Chandimal (50 not out) stabilised the Sri Lankan innings after a helter-skelter start in which they lost their first three wickets for 54 runs inside 11 overs. The pair added 131 runs before De Silva's injury.
De Silva played some flowing strokes in hitting 11 fours and a six, while Chandimal played an anchor role, reaching his half-century off 116 balls in the last over before tea.
Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne capitalised on some loose bowling from South African debutant Lutho Sipamla to score 22 off 20 balls before he was bowled off an inside edge by Lungi Ngidi with the total on 28 in the fifth over.
Sri Lanka then lost two wickets to loose shots with the total on 54.
Kusal Mendis mistimed a pull shot and was caught at mid-on off Anrich Nortje before Kusal Perera played a wild slash at Wiaan Mulder and was caught behind in the next over.
South Africa were fielding their most inexperienced fast bowling attack since 1993, with Ngidi, Nortje, Sipamla and all-rounder Mulder having just 12 caps and 35 wickets between them.
On a pitch which offered bounce and early movement, the bowlers struggled to find consistency, with Sipamla leaking 28 runs in three overs with the new ball. Sipamla was playing ahead of the uncapped Glenton Stuurman, who had been expected to play but was judged not to have recovered fully from a thigh injury.    -AFP


