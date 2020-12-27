

Bagerhat Collegiate School clinch National School Football title

In the day's final match, Hasan Hawlader, Romjan Sheikh, Tamim Hossain and Mirajul Islam scored one goal each for the champions to ensure Bagerhat's dominating victory in the one-sided final match.

Hasan Hawlader of the winning team was named the man of the final match while Muntadir Fuad Ibne Noor of Chhagalnaiya Govt. Pilot High School was given the best player of the final as well as highest scorer (four goals) awards of the competition.

Besides, Habibur Rahman of Bagerhat Multipurpose Collegiate School was given the best goalkeeper award of the meet.

The champions received cheque for Taka one lakh while the runners-up got cheque for Taka 50 thousand as prize money.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, IFIC Bank deputy managing director Shah Mohammad Moin Uddin, BFF members Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Bijon Borua and Satyajit Das Rupu, BFF and AFC member and BFF women's football committee's chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were present in the prize distribution ceremony.

Earlier, on way to the final, Chhagalnaiya Govt. Pilot High School of Feni blanked Moulana Bad High School of Jhenaidah by 3-0 goals in the first semifinal.

While in the second semifinal, Bagerhat Multipurpose Collegiate School, Bagerhat defeated Nouhata Govt. High School of Rajshahi by 2-1 goals.

A total of eight school teams, split into two groups, took part in the final round, organised by BFF. -BSS







