Govt wants to incorporate ADR in existing laws: Anisul

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said that the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to incorporate Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) provisions in existing laws to make commercial dispute resolution process easier.
The minister was speaking as chief guest at the webinar:
'Celebrating the First Nine Years: Impact of BIAC on Institutional ADR in Bangladesh', organised by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) marking its 9th founding anniversary on Saturday.
In view of the ongoing circumstances emerged from COVID-19, the government has enacted 'Use of Information Technology by the Court Act 2020' to carry out trials through digital means.
"Our judiciary has already started conducting court proceedings via video conferencing. Suggested virtual ADR practices can either be based on phone conferences or internet supported video conferences," the law minister said.
"In view of the backlog of court cases with over 3.6 million cases pending, ADR is now imperative to take forward towards our goal of economic development amid the pandemic," he added. The minister vowed to stand by BIAC in all its promotional activities.
Justice Md Rezaul Hasan (M R Hasan), Judge of the High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh as special guest explained provisions of ADR in the Arbitration Act 2001 where institutional role of BIAC has been indicated.
He gave suggestions for amendment of the existing arbitration law so that enforcement of foreign arbitral award is simplified and quality of arbitrators is ensured.     -BSS



