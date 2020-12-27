Video
Sunday, 27 December, 2020
Municipal Polls

Municipal Polls

Most mayoral candidates are businessmen

Published : Sunday, 27 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Most of the mayoral candidates in the first phase of municipal elections are businessmen.
The others include farmers, lawyers, teachers, contractors and physicians, according to their affidavits published by the Election Commission on its website ahead of Monday's elections.
The EC published affidavits of 82 out of 90 candidates in the phase. One of them is a teacher with distinguished pedigree - a PhD, while the educational qualifications of seven others are very basic. The municipal polls will be held in four phases this year. The voting in the first phase in 24 municipalities will continue through electronic machines from 8 am to 4 pm Monday.
More than 1,000 candidates are vying for the posts of mayor and councillor in the first phase. The Awami League and the BNP have nominated mayoral candidates in all municipalities.     -bdnews24.com


