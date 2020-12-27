AL announces 64 more mayor candidates

Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board of the ruling Awami League (AL) on Saturday announced the names of candidates for the third phase of elections to 64 municipalities slated for January 30. A meeting of the nomination board was held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban with AL President Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Earlier, the party had picked 25 candidates for the first phase of municipal elections scheduled for December 28 and 61 candidates for the second phase of elections slated for January 16.








