India’s maiden driverless train starts tomorrow

India's first driverless train operations on Delhi Metro network will begin its journey from tomorrow (Monday).

"The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error," an official statement said on Saturday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the driverless train service between Botanical Garden in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Janakpuri in western part of Delhi via video conferencing, the statement said.

After the start of driverless services on this route, another route of Delhi Metro network connecting east and south Delhi is expected to have driverless train operations by the middle of 2021, according to the statement.

A National Common Mobility Card, which will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of India to travel to and from Delhi airport to Connaught Place in the heart of Delhi, by the metro, will also be launched by Modi on that day.

This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022.










