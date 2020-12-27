First mother vessel to take berth at Moheshkhali Jetty on Dec 29

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 26: The first mother vessel with more than 12 meter draft is likely to take berth on December 29 at a jetty at Moheshkhali Power hub area especially built for two units of Ultra Super critical coal-fired power plant by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with generation capacity of 1200 MW.

Sources in the maritime traders said it will be a milestone for the country with the berthing of this mother vessel at a jetty at Moheshkhali which will later be handed over to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) for use with Matarbari Deep Sea Port.

CPA sources said Panama Flag carrier MV Venus Triumph on board machineries for steam generator of ultra super critical coal-fired power plant left an Indonesian port on December 22. It is expected to arrive at Chattogram Port on December 29.

JICA has been constructing two units of ultra super critical coal-fired power plant with the generation capacity of 1200 MW at Matarbari in Moheshkhali. For the unloading of the machineries and spare parts of the two power units, JICA had constructed two jetties there.

Jafar Alam, project director of Matarbari Deep Sea Port told the Daily Observer that the jetties would be handed over to CPA for use with Matarbari Deep Sea Port after completion of their projects.

He said the width of the 14-km-long Channel is presently 250 meter while the deep of the channel is 18 meters which is double of the existing Chattogram Port Channel. Later, the width of the channel would be increased to 350 metre, he added.

Formal works of Matarbari Deep Sea Port project have already started. The newly appointed consultant has already started the formulation of Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the Deep Sea Port. The construction work of the Deep Sea Port would begin in time which is expected to be functional by 2026.

The Matarbari Port Development Project has been undertaken to ensure sustainable development to build sound maritime logistics that will support the growing exim trade of Bangladesh and to develop as a regional hub of connectivity.

The Matarbari Deep Sea Port will provide the facilities for berthing a ship with 16 meter draft.

Presently, only 9 meter draft ship can take berth at the jetties of the existing Chattogram Port.

With the construction of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the larger vessels can take berth like Singapore Port.

Presently, the vessels carrying the cargo having more than 9 meter draft are to wait at the outer anchorage of the port for lighterage of cargo to lower the draft to 9 meter.

The main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing the Matarbari port including link road and thus fulfill the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighbouring countries.

Matarbari sea port will be the country's 4th port after Chattogram, Mongla and Payra and it will be built to meet growing pressure of economic activities.

Of the total project cost of Tk 17,777.16 crore for the Matarbari Project, Tk 2,671.15 crore will come from the government, Tk 2,213.24 crore from the CPA while the rest Tk 12,892.76 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).





